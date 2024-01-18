Russia’s National Wealth Fund totally depletes euro holdings

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, the Russian Finance Ministry declared that the National Wealth Fund (NWF) has depleted its euro holdings entirely.



The ministry disclosed that it liquidated all reserves denominated in European currency as part of the strategy to address the budget deficit by the close of 2023.



"In December 2023, part of the NWF funds in accounts with the Bank of Russia ... were sold,” it said. “The proceeds were credited to ... the federal budget in order to finance its deficit. As a result of these conversion operations, a zero balance was formed on the euro account in the Bank of Russia.”



At present, the National Wealth Fund (NWF) is exclusively holding rubles, gold, and yuan. Russia has persistently advocated for the "de-dollarization" of the global economy, a stance rooted in the use of the U.S. dollar as a primary tool for sanctions by Washington.



In 2021, the NWF divested from dollar-denominated investments and completely liquidated its assets in U.S. currency. The following year, in 2022, it also withdrew its investments in the British pound and Japanese yen.



Established in 2008, the Russian National Wealth Fund serves as a financial buffer, designed to compensate for potential revenue losses in the oil and gas sector in the event of a substantial decline in prices.

MENAFN18012024000045015839ID1107736411