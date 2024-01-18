Import prices in US show no change in December, export prices decrease by 0.9 percent

(MENAFN) In December, import prices in the United States showed no change on a monthly basis, while export prices experienced a 0.9 percent decline, as per the latest data released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics within the Labor Department on Wednesday.



The initial expectation for import prices was a 0.5 percent decrease, consistent with the November decline of the same percentage.



"Prices for U.S. imports fell 1.6 percent for the year ended in December," the agency stated in a release. "U.S. import prices have not risen on a 12-month basis since January 2023."



In December, export prices in the United States recorded a 0.9 percent decrease, marking the third consecutive month of decline.



The anticipated figure was a 0.6 percent drop, in line with the 0.9 percent decrease observed in November.



On a yearly basis, US export prices experienced a 3.2 percent decline in December, following a sharp 5.2 percent drop in November.



"Export agricultural prices declined 0.6 percent in December following a 0.1-percent advance in November," the agency declared.



"Prices for nonagricultural exports declined 0.9 percent in December following decreases of 1.0 percent in November and 0.9 percent in October," it further mentioned.

