US experiences unexpected increase in retail sales for December

(MENAFN) In a positive turn of events, the United States experienced a higher-than-expected boost in retail sales for December, largely attributed to a spike in car purchases and strategic discount offerings by retailers. The Statistics Office of the Ministry of Commerce reported a 0.6 percent increase in retail sales for the month. Notably, the data for November remained unchanged, revealing a 0.3 percent uptick in sales, contrary to previous reports. Analysts surveyed by Reuters had anticipated a more modest 0.4 percent growth in retail sales. It's worth noting that retail sales figures primarily encompass merchandise and are not adjusted for inflation.



Household spending continued at a robust pace, supported by a relatively strong labor market. While spending exhibited a slowdown compared to the rapid rates seen in the third quarter, it proved sufficient to allay concerns of an imminent recession. As the Federal Reserve gears up for potential interest rate cuts later in the year, many economists express confidence that the U.S. economy is poised to avoid deflation.



The Federal Reserve has implemented a series of interest rate hikes, totaling 525 basis points since March 2022, currently resting within the range of 5.25 to 5.50 percent. This unexpected upswing in retail sales offers a glimmer of economic resilience, providing reassurance in the face of broader uncertainties and potential monetary policy adjustments on the horizon.

