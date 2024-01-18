Houthi attacks in Red Sea interrupt shipping, bringing concerns over supply chains

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, corporate leaders issued warnings about the potential long-term impacts on global supply chains due to shipping disruptions in the Red Sea caused by Houthi attacks in Yemen. The attacks, ongoing since November, have not only slowed trade between Asia and Europe but have also sparked concerns among major powers. The situation represents a significant escalation in the conflict that Israel has been engaged in for over three months with Hamas in Gaza.



The Houthi group claims to be launching these attacks in solidarity with the Palestinians and has issued threats to extend their targeting to include American ships. This threat comes as a response to American and British strikes on their positions within Yemen. The attacks on ships in the Red Sea have not only created a logistical challenge for the affected regions but have also raised broader geopolitical tensions.



In response to these developments, officials from the United States announced on Wednesday that President Joe Biden's administration has designated the Houthis in Yemen as a "terrorist" group. This move is part of Washington's efforts to curb the attacks on international shipping. The decision marks a strategic step by the U.S. government to address the escalating situation in the Red Sea region, emphasizing the gravity of the challenges posed by the Houthi attacks and their potential implications for global trade and fuel transportation.

