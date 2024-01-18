Compound Semiconductor Market To Surpass 253.55 Billion By 2030 Drives Due To Increasing Demand For Materials

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SkyQuest projects that the compound semiconductor market will attain a value of USD 253.55 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 10.9% over the forecast period (2023-2030). The compound semiconductor market in the power electronics sector is experiencing robust growth, primarily fueled by the increasing demand for these materials.

According to SkyQuest, compound semiconductors are gaining prominence owing to their exceptional capabilities to operate effectively under challenging conditions, including high temperatures, high voltage, and high-frequency applications in the compound semiconductor market.

The rapid emergence of 5G technology is exerting a substantial influence on the compound semiconductor market, particularly in the demand for compound semiconductors. Gallium arsenide (GaAs) and indium phosphide (InP) have become essential materials in producing various critical 5G components.

Power Semiconductor S egment is Expected to Grow the Market Due to its Pivotal Role in Regulating Electric Power

Power semiconductor segment is poised for significant growth, with an anticipated CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period in the compound semiconductor market. Power electronics, a vital field within this segment, plays a pivotal role in converting and regulating electric power through solid-state electronics.

The market in Europe is poised for rapid growth, with an anticipated CAGR of 9.2% projected throughout the forecast period in the compound semiconductor market.

Diodes and Rectifiers Segment is Expected to Dominate the Market Due to its Crucial Role as they Permit the Flow of Electricity

Diodes and rectifiers segment is poised for rapid growth, surpassing other counterparts in the compound semiconductor market. Diodes, fundamental semiconductor devices, hold a crucial role as they permit the flow of electricity in a single direction, ensuring efficient electrical circuit control. Meanwhile, rectifiers play a pivotal role by converting alternating current (AC) from its source into the more usable direct current (DC) form.

Regional markets in the Asia Pacific are poised for remarkable growth, with an anticipated CAGR of 12.4% projected throughout the forecast period. Asia-Pacific region boasts the world's fastest economic expansion and development rate across various sectors in the compound semiconductor market.

A comprehensive analysis of the major players in the compound semiconductormarket has been recently conducted in a report. The report encompasses various aspects, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavours to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Key Developments in the Compound Semiconductor Market



In 2022, ON Semiconductor unveiled its latest silicon carbide (SiC) factory in Hudson, New Hampshire. This strategic development marked a significant expansion for the company, as it was anticipated to nearly quadruple ON Semi's workforce in Hudson by the end of 2022. Moreover, the facility aimed to increase its production capacity by an impressive factor of five, underlining the growing demand for SiC technology in various industries and its commitment to meeting these needs. Analog Devices Inc. recently introduced an 800MHz to 12 synthesizer designed for high-performance ultra-wideband data converter and synchronization applications. This cutting-edge product, the ADF4377 synthesizer, stood out for its exceptional signal-to-noise performance. It achieved this by utilizing an ultra-clean clock source to drive the signal sampling process precisely.

