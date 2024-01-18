Global FDI indicates marginal growth amid financial uncertainty

(MENAFN) In a recent report, the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) disclosed a modest rise in global foreign direct investment (FDI) flows, contrary to earlier predictions. The easing of recession concerns early in the year and improved financial market performance contributed to a 3 percent growth, bringing the total to USD1.37 trillion in 2023, compared to 2022.



The report highlighted that economic uncertainty and elevated interest rates impacted global investments. The overall increase in FDI flows was primarily attributed to surging values in select European economies. Excluding these economies, flows witnessed an 18 percent decrease.



Specifically, FDI in the European Union exhibited a notable shift from negative USD150 billion in 2022 to a positive USD141 billion in 2023. This transformation was largely influenced by significant fluctuations in Luxembourg and the Netherlands. However, the report emphasized that, excluding these two countries, FDI flows to the rest of the European Union diminished by 23 percent, with many countries experiencing declines, marking a significant change in the major recipient nations.



Further analysis revealed a 9 percent decrease in foreign direct investment flows to developing countries, totaling USD841 billion. Most regions witnessed a decline or stagnation, particularly with a 12 percent decrease in developing Asia and a 1 percent dip in Africa. Latin America and the Caribbean remained stable, with Central America defying the trend.



In summary, the report sheds light on the nuanced dynamics of global FDI flows, showcasing a marginal overall increase while underscoring the impact of economic uncertainty and varying trends across regions.

