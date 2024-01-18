Invitation To Stora Enso's Q4 2023 Results Webcast On 1 February 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) HELSINKI, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Stora Enso will publish its fourth quarter and full year 2023 Interim Report on Thursday 1 February 2024 at approximately 8:30 am EET (7:30 CET).

Webcast at 11:00 am EET (10:00 CET, 09:00 GMT, 04:00 EST)

Analysts, investors, and media are invited to participate in the webcast with a teleconference on the same day.

The results will be presented by President and CEO Hans Sohlström and CFO Seppo Parvi . The presentation can be followed live via the link:

The webcast link will also be available on Stora Enso's website: storaenso/investors .

During the webcast presentation, analysts and investors will also have the possibility to ask questions. To participate in the teleconference, please choose the "Teleconference" option on the homepage of the webcast.

A recording of the presentation will be available at

and on storaenso/en/investors/reports-and-presentations.

Media representatives who wish to ask questions after the publication of the Interim Report may contact Carl Norell, SVP Corporate Communications at Stora Enso on +46 72

241 0349.

Media enquiries:

Carl Norell

SVP Corporate Communications

tel. +46 72

241

0349

Investor enquiries:

Anna-Lena Åström

SVP Investor Relations

tel. +46 70

210

7691

