QCB Governor Meets Rwanda's Minister Of State For Public Investment And Resource Mobilization

Davos: Governor of the Qatar Central Bank (QCB) H E Sheikh Bandar bin Mohammed bin Saoud Al Thani met yesterday with Rwanda's Minister of State for Public Investment and Resource Mobilization H E Jeanine Munyeshuli, on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum 2024 in the Swiss city of Davos. During the meeting, they exchanged views on topics of mutual interest and the ways of consolidating them.

