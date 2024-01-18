Badrgo Announces 'Shop At Lulu, Ride With Badrgo' Campaign

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: badr Technology the founding company of, new, Qatari-owned, ride-hailing service app badrgo, has signed an memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Lulu Hypermarket Trading Company to foster a strong partnership and achieve mutual success, where the announcing of their first partnership with Lulu hypermarkets comes in an exciting campaign“Shop at Lulu, ride with badrgo”.

Chief Operating Officer of badr Technology, Shadi Shehadeh, said“We are thrilled to partner with Lulu. This is the first of many collaborations we have planned for the benefit of Qatar's citizens, residents, and visitors. Both badrgo and Lulu are very optimistic towards launching more joint campaigns and lowering costs for passengers especially Lulu shoppers across the constantly evolving transportation scene in the State of Qatar.

Shehadeh also stressed that badrgo is being welcomed by passengers and drivers alike.“During the continued expansion of our driver network, we are seeing significant growth of satisfied customers. badrgo is already a resounding success,” he said.

Regional Director M O Shaijan Lulu Hypermarket, Qatar, said,“We are delighted to announce our partnership with badrgo, marking the beginning of a promising collaboration filled with opportunities and impactful campaigns. This alliance reflects our continued commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction.” LuLu Hypermarkets is part of the prestigious Lulu Group International, one of the leading multinational conglomerates operating in the Middle East and Asia.

As part of its launch campaign, badrgo also continues to run its“Ride and Win” promotion.