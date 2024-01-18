(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Sanoma Corporation, Press release, 18 January 2024 at 9:00 EET

Sanoma divests Netwheels Oy

Sanoma divests its majority holding in Netwheels Oy to Alma Media. Netwheels Oy offers car sales software as a service (SaaS) to a large corporate customer base in the automotive industry in Finland. Sanoma Media Finland Oy holds a total of 55.8% in Netwheels. The other minority shareholders will also sell their shares to Alma Media. The divestment is in line with Sanoma Media Finland's strategy that focuses on continuing its successful digital transformation in independent journalism and domestic entertainment.

In 2023, net sales of Netwheels Oy were approx. EUR 8 million and it employed 29 people, who will transfer to the buyer at completion. The transaction is expected to be completed at the end of January.



Additional information

Kaisa Uurasmaa, Head of Investor Relations and Sustainability, tel. +358 40 560 5601

