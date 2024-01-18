Ukraine's Air Defense Forces Destroy 22 Of 33 Shahed Uavs Overnight

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's air defense forces shot down 22 of the 33 Shahed unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) launched by Russia on the night of January 18.

The Air Force Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in a post on its Facebook page , Ukrinform reports.

"On the night of January 18, 2024, the occupiers attacked with 33 Shahed-136/131 combat UAVs launched from Russia's Primorsko-Akhtarsk area and Kursk region, and also struck Kharkiv region with two S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles launched from Belgorod region,"

the post says.

The main efforts of the enemy were concentrated on attacks on Ukraine's south and north.

It is noted that 22 enemy UAVs were destroyed by the forces and means of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine. Several more drones did not reach their targets.

Anti-aircraft missile units and mobile fire groups, as well as EW means were involved in repelling the air attack.

The air defense forces were operating within Sumy, Mykolaiv, Kherson, Dnipropetrovsk, Kirovohrad, and Khmelnytskyi regions.

As reported, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced "good news" on new air defense systems for Ukraine.

Photo: Rubizh Brigade