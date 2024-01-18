Russia's Military Death Toll In Ukraine Rises To About 373,600

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated about 373,600Russian invaders in Ukraine from February 24, 2022 to January 18, 2024, including 780 occupiers in the past day alone.
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in a post on Faceboo , according to Ukrinform.
The Ukrainian defenders have also destroyed 6,147 enemy tanks (+21 in the past day), 11,410 armored combat vehicles (+38), 8,835 artillery systems (+24), 966 multiple launch rocket systems (+2), 653 air defense systems, 331 aircraft, 324 helicopters, 6,925 unmanned aerial vehicles (+41), 1,818 cruise missiles (+1), 23 warships/cutters, 1 submarine, 11,794 motor vehicles (+39), and 1,380 special equipment units (+13).
Data on enemy losses are being updated.
As reported by Ukrinform, 78 combat engagements between the Ukrainian Defense Forces and Russian invaders took place in different sectors of the front yesterday.
Photo: Kostiantyn Liberov
