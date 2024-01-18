Invaders Shell Nikopol District Again, Causing Destruction

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces again shelled communities in the Nikopol district of the Dnipropetrovsk region.

Serhiy Lysak, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.



“Late in the evening, the aggressor fired artillery at the Myrove community in the Nikopol district. No one was injured. According to the updated information, four private houses were also damaged in yesterday's attacks on the district. One outbuilding was destroyed, two were damaged," he wrote.

An enemy UAV was shot down in the Pavlohrad district. Its wreckage fell on the territory of a farm.

A fire broke out there. Rescuers promptly extinguished the fire. One building was destroyed. The roofs of two buildings were damaged. There were no casualties.

As reported, a 13-year-old boy and a 19-year-old young man were injured in a drone attack on Nikopol. Both remain in the hospital.

Photo: Dnipropetrovsk RMA