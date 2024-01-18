Woman Injured In Nighttime Drone Attack On Kherson

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the night of January 18, a 50-year-old woman was injured in an enemy drone attack in the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson.

Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

"In the past 24 hours, the enemy launched 116 shelling attacks, firing 531 shells from mortars, artillery, Grads, tanks, UAVs and aircraft. The enemy fired 57 shells at the city of Kherson,” the post says.

According to Prokudin, the Russian military targeted residential neighborhoods in the region's settlements, the territories of factories, a park, and a warehouse in Kherson, and attacked an administrative building and a farm in the Beryslav district with Shahed drones.

Invaders shelldistrict again, causing destruction

"Two people were killed and seven others were wounded as a result of Russian aggression," the region's governor said.

According to Prokudin, a 50-year-old woman was injured in a nighttime drone attack in the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson. She was taken to a medical facility.

The air defense forces intercepted one Shahed drone.

As Ukrinform reported, on the evening of January 17, Kherson was under enemy fire.