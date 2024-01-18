Russia Keeps Two Warships Armed With 16 Kalibr Missiles In Black Sea

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As of 08:00 Thursday, January 18, Russia keeps four warships on combat duty in the Black Sea, including two Kalibr cruise missile carriers, with a total salvo of up to 16 missiles.

The Ukrainian Naval Forces reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

There is one enemy warship in the Sea of Azov.

In the Mediterranean Sea, Russia keeps one warship, with no missile carriers.

As reported by Ukrinform, Ukrainian Navy Commander, Vice Admiral Oleksiy Neizhpapa discussed the maritime security in the Sea of Azov and the Black Sea with Chief of the Royal Norwegian Navy, Rear Admiral Oliver Berdal.

Photo credti: MoD Photo