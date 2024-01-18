President Of Association Of Azerbaijan's Friends Condemns French Senate Resolution

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Abbas Ganbay

President of the Association of Friends of Azerbaijan and honorary member of the French Parliament Jerome Lambert has condemned Senate Resolution #157, Azernews reports.

In a statement circulated by the Association of Friends of Azerbaijan, J. Lambert noted that the resolution was written in the spirit of revenge.

"Today, efforts should be made to ensure peace through dialogue. Instead, the text adopted by the Senate looks like a call for revenge. Unfortunately, when it comes to international law and the interests of our country in this region, the Senate does not want to play any positive role," said the President of the Association.

According to Jerome Lambert, such resolutions hinder world peace and open the way for separatism: "This resolution is a big blow to the dialogue between Azerbaijan and Armenia, as well as to the restoration of French-Azerbaijani friendly relations," said Jerome Lambert.