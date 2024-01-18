President Of Association Of Azerbaijan's Friends Condemns French Senate Resolution

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
President of the Association of Friends of Azerbaijan and
honorary member of the French Parliament Jerome Lambert has
condemned Senate Resolution #157, Azernews reports.
In a statement circulated by the Association of Friends of
Azerbaijan, J. Lambert noted that the resolution was written in the
spirit of revenge.
"Today, efforts should be made to ensure peace through dialogue.
Instead, the text adopted by the Senate looks like a call for
revenge. Unfortunately, when it comes to international law and the
interests of our country in this region, the Senate does not want
to play any positive role," said the President of the
Association.
According to Jerome Lambert, such resolutions hinder world peace
and open the way for separatism: "This resolution is a big blow to
the dialogue between Azerbaijan and Armenia, as well as to the
restoration of French-Azerbaijani friendly relations," said Jerome
Lambert.
