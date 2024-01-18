US Strikes Houthi Missile Launchers - CENTCOM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Jan 18 (KUNA) -- The United States Central Command forces conducted strikes on Houthi missiles that were loaded to be fired in Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen, under pretext of "ongoing multi-national efforts to protect freedom of navigation".

In a statement last night, CENTCOM announced that on January 17 at approximately 11:59 p.m. (Sanaa time), the Central Command forces conducted strikes on 14 Iran-backed Houthi missiles.

"These strikes, along with other actions we have taken, will degrade the Houthi's capabilities to continue their reckless attacks on international and commercial shipping in the Red Sea, the Bab-el-Mandeb Strait, and the Gulf of Aden," CENTCOM clarified.

This is the fourth time the US conducts strikes against Houthis in a matter of days.

The Houthis have been attacking commercial ships on the Red Sea since the beginning of intensified Israeli occupation aggression against Gaza Strip, claiming that their attacks are a show of support to Gazans. (end)

