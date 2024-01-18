Seven Killed In Strikes Near Iran-Pakistan Borders -- Tehran

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TEHRAN, Jan 18 (KUNA) -- Seven people were killed in Pakistani strikes near the Iranian-Pakistani borders on Thursday, according to Iranian authorities.
Deputy Governor General of Sistan-Baluchestan province, Ali Reza Marhamati stated in a statement that this was found after several explosions were heard in the vicinity of Saravan, reported the official news agency.
He added that the attack killed three non-Iranian women and four children, while adding that details of the incident will be disclosed later on.
Pakistani Foreign Office declared earlier today that Pakistan had undertaken a series of highly coordinated and specifically targeted precision military strikes against terrorist hideouts in Sistan-Baluchestan province of Iran. (end)
mw
MENAFN18012024000071011013ID1107736292
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.