Seven Killed In Strikes Near Iran-Pakistan Borders -- Tehran

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TEHRAN, Jan 18 (KUNA) -- Seven people were killed in Pakistani strikes near the Iranian-Pakistani borders on Thursday, according to Iranian authorities.

Deputy Governor General of Sistan-Baluchestan province, Ali Reza Marhamati stated in a statement that this was found after several explosions were heard in the vicinity of Saravan, reported the official news agency.

He added that the attack killed three non-Iranian women and four children, while adding that details of the incident will be disclosed later on.

Pakistani Foreign Office declared earlier today that Pakistan had undertaken a series of highly coordinated and specifically targeted precision military strikes against terrorist hideouts in Sistan-Baluchestan province of Iran. (end)

mw









MENAFN18012024000071011013ID1107736292