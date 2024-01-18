Kuwait Oil Prices Falls USD 1.05 To USD 78.93 - KPC

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 18 (KUNA) -- The price of Kuwaiti oil went down by USD 1.05 to USD 78.93 per barrel (pb) on Wednesday, compared to USD 79.98 pb a day earlier, announced Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) on Thursday. In international markets, Brent crude forward dropped 41 cent to USD 77.88 pb, while West Texas Intermediate crude went up 16 cents to USD 72.56 pb (end) nwf

