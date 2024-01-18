Flight Turns Back After Man Bites Cabin Crew

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Tokyo : A US-bound ANA plane had to return to Tokyo after an intoxicated passenger bit a cabin attendant mid-flight, the Japanese carrier said Wednesday (Jan 17).

The passenger, reportedly a 55-year-old man believed to be American, sunk his teeth into crew member's arm while“heavily drunk”, leaving her mildly injured, an All Nippon Airways spokesman told media.

The incident prompted pilots of the plane with 159 passengers on board to turn back over the Pacific to Haneda airport, where the man was handed over to police, according to ANA.

Japanese broadcaster quoted the passenger as telling investigators that he“doesn't recall at all” his behaviour.

The incident left some social media users likening it in mock horror to the“beginning of a zombie movie”.

