Silk Way West Airlines Recognises Top 10 Cargo Agents In BD

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka: The Azerbaijani cargo carrier Silk Way West Airlines recognised 10 of its top performing cargo agents in Bangladesh during 2022-2023 through a ceremony held at a city hotel on January 15 organised jointly by the airline and its General Sales Agent in the country Speedy Int'l Limited.

Samir Shirin from Silk Way West Airlines presented the tokens of appreciation to the best performing agents at the ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, Samir Shirin mentioned their country's initiatives in cargo handling, warehouse facility as well as regarding their new cargo terminal and dedicated runway at Baku in Azerbaijan.

The award recipients include APM Global Logistics Bangladesh Limited (gsa MAERSK), DHL Global Forwarding, Bangladesh, DSV Air and Sea Ltd, Hellmann Worldwide Logistics Ltd, Kuehne+Nagel Ltd, MGH, Nippon Express Bangladesh Ltd, Schenker Logistics (Bangladesh) Limited, Seagold Supply Chain Management Ltd and X-Im Logistics.

Shaikh Bashir Ahmed, Vice Chairman and CEO of Speedy Int'l Limited, in his speech, appreciated the agents for their support and hoped it would continue in the coming years. He also informed that they have deployed a brand-new Boeing 777 freighter on Baku-Dhaka route.

Executive Directors Kabirul Anam Khan, AZM Kamrul Islam Mymony, Associate Director

Shaikh Shaiq Ahmed and Senior Manager Abul kalam Azad from Speedy Int'l, among others, were also present on the occasion.

