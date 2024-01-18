Notification Of Managers And Closely Related Parties’ Transactions With A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S Shares In Connection With Share Buy-Back Program

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) In connection with the announced share buy-back program in A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S, A.P. Møller Holding A/S continuously sells shares pro rata and the market is to be informed accordingly – see the attached file.
