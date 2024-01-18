Microgrid Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group's report titled“ Microgrid Market Report by Energy Source (Natural Gas, Combined Heat and Power, Solar Photovoltaic (PV), Diesel, Fuel Cell, and Others), Application (Remote Systems, Institution and Campus, Utility/Community, Defence, and Others), and Region 2024-2032 “. The global microgrid market size reached US$

32.1

Billion in

2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach by

2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of

9.5% during

2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Microgrid Industry:

Energy Resilience and Reliability :

Microgrids offer a practical solution for enhancing energy resilience and reliability, a crucial need in today's world characterized by increasing instances of climate-related disasters and aging grid infrastructure. By operating autonomously or in conjunction with the main grid, microgrids ensure uninterrupted power supply during outages, reducing economic losses and maintaining essential services. Industries, hospitals, data centers, and entire communities rely on microgrids to safeguard against power disruptions. As these threats persist, there has been a rise in the demand for microgrids, which in turn is contributing to market growth.

Integration of Renewable Energy Sources :

The global shift toward sustainable energy sources is a significant driving force behind the adoption of microgrids. Microgrids are adaptable platforms for incorporating renewable energy generation, such as solar and wind, along with advanced energy storage systems. This integration reduces greenhouse gas emissions, lowers energy costs, and fosters energy independence. As environmental concerns intensify and governments and corporations commit to clean energy goals, microgrids have become indispensable in facilitating the efficient deployment of renewable resources, thus favoring market growth while contributing to a greener energy future.

Remote and Off-Grid Applications :

Microgrids are instrumental in providing electricity to remote and off-grid areas where access to the central grid is limited or non-existent. These applications span across remote villages, islands, mining operations, military installations, and disaster-stricken regions. Microgrids empower these communities and facilities with reliable, sustainable, and locally controlled power sources, improving their quality of life, productivity, and safety. As the world grapples with the challenge of energy access in underserved regions and seeks resilient solutions for emergencies, there has been a heightened demand for microgrids in remote and off-grid settings, thereby stimulating market growth in these specialized applications.

Leading Companies Operating in the Global Microgrid Industry:



Lockheed Martin Corporation

ABB Ltd

General Electric Company (GE)

Eaton Corporation PLC Siemens AG

Microgrid Market Report Segmentation:

By Energy Source:



Natural Gas

Combined Heat and Power

Solar Photovoltaic (PV)

Diesel

Fuel Cell Others

Combined heart and power represented the leading segment due to its efficient utilization of energy for both electricity and heat generation, enhancing overall energy efficiency.

By Application:



Remote Systems

Institution and Campus

Utility/Community

Defence Others

Remote systems represented the largest segment as they cater to off-grid and remote locations, providing essential electricity access, especially in areas lacking a reliable central grid infrastructure.

Market Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

Global Microgrid Market Trends:

The microgrid market is primarily driven by the growing importance of energy resilience and reliability in the face of increasing climate-related disasters and aging grid infrastructure, as microgrids ensure uninterrupted power supply during outages. Apart from this, the rising integration of renewable energy sources such as solar and wind into microgrid systems that align with global sustainability goals and reduce greenhouse gas emissions while enhancing energy independence is propelling market growth. Furthermore, the increasing application of microgrids in remote and off-grid areas, providing reliable electricity access to underserved regions that address energy access challenges and supporting disaster-stricken regions, is catalyzing the market growth.

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARCs information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the companys expertise.

Our offerings include comprehensive market intelligence in the form of research reports, production cost reports, feasibility studies, and consulting services. Our team, which includes experienced researchers and analysts from various industries, is dedicated to providing high-quality data and insights to our clientele, ranging from small and medium businesses to Fortune 1000 corporations.

Contact Us:

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Email: --

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

United States: +1-631-791-1145 |

United Kingdom: +44-753-713-2163