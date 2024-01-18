(MENAFN) The recent removal of the Altmarkt memorial in Dresden has triggered strong condemnation from Russia, with the Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova branding the act as "historical vandalism." Accusing German authorities of engaging in revisionism influenced by London and Washington, Zakharova expressed Russia's deep concern over the erasure of a significant World War II memorial.



The Altmarkt memorial, which commemorated the devastating bombing of Dresden by British and American forces on February 13, 1945, was recently dismantled. The bombings resulted in the deaths of tens of thousands of Germans, including many civilians, with thousands being cremated at Altmarkt. For years, a stone bench at the square bore an inscription commemorating the tragic events, but it was recently removed.



Zakharova, in a post on Telegram, criticized the removal of the memorial, describing it as an "act of historical vandalism." She pointed out that the bombing of Dresden was a disproportionate and terrifying event, bordering on a war crime. Zakharova suggested that the United Kingdom and the United States deliberately targeted Dresden because it was designated for future Soviet occupation.



Highlighting the tens of thousands of civilian casualties, Zakharova argued that the destruction caused by the bombings served as a stark reminder that even in the fight against Nazism, the senseless killing of civilians, including children, cannot be justified for political purposes. The spokesperson contended that the Altmarkt memorial had become an inconvenient issue for Germany's NATO membership after reunification.



Zakharova went on to accuse the German government of attempting to erase history while simultaneously supporting what she termed the "glorification of fascist criminals" by the government in Ukraine. She called for the swift restoration of the historical inscription, emphasizing the importance of preserving the memory and commemoration of the 1945 bombing.



The now-removed Altmarkt memorial described the site as "a place of remembrance, memory, and commemoration" of the wartime horrors that engulfed Dresden. As Russia voices its protest against the removal, the incident raises questions about the delicate balance between historical remembrance, political considerations, and the evolving dynamics of international relations.





MENAFN18012024000045015687ID1107736207