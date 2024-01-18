EU commissioner comments on Germany`s aid to Ukraine

(MENAFN) The European Union Commissioner, Thierry Breton, has leveled criticism at Germany for its decision to provide military aid to Ukraine outside the European Union's common arms transfer mechanism. Breton expressed displeasure at the announcement made by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, accusing Germany of attempting to act independently and bypassing the established procedures of the European Union.



During a press conference in Luxembourg, Chancellor Scholz disclosed Germany's plan to allocate over EUR7 billion (USD7.6 billion) in military aid to Ukraine, more than doubling the originally allocated amount in the country's 2024 budget. Notably, Scholz called on Germany's "allies in the European Union to strengthen their efforts" to support Ukraine, with observers suggesting that the plea may have been directed at France, whose contributions to Ukraine are comparatively smaller than Germany's.



European Union Commissioner Breton, addressing reporters in Paris, remarked that Germany's attempt to act unilaterally in providing aid to Ukraine had not gone unnoticed, asserting that it had failed to deceive anyone. Moreover, Breton expressed concern about Germany's purported efforts to distance itself from the European Peace Facility (EPF), a EUR12 billion common fund used by the European Union to collectively finance foreign militaries and reimburse member states involved in arms transfers for foreign conflicts.



The European Peace Facility has played a crucial role in facilitating joint initiatives and fostering a unified approach to foreign military assistance among European Union member states. Notably, France has actively utilized the EPF, contributing EUR544 million in bilateral aid to Ukraine since February 2022. In contrast, Germany has provided nearly 40 times more bilateral military aid, totaling EUR17.1 billion during the same period.



Breton's criticism underscores tensions within the European Union regarding the coordination of military aid and adherence to established mechanisms. As Germany's approach diverges from the bloc's common practices, questions arise about the implications for European Union solidarity and the efficacy of collaborative efforts in responding to international crises. The controversy highlights the delicate balance between national initiatives and the collective objectives of the European Union in navigating complex geopolitical challenges.





MENAFN18012024000045015687ID1107736204