Media reports YouTube penalizing ad-blockers users

(MENAFN) Reports have surfaced suggesting that YouTube is allegedly taking measures to penalize users employing the AdBlock browser extension in an attempt to bypass video advertisements on the platform. Users have taken to Reddit's YouTube forum to express grievances, asserting that YouTube is retaliating by deliberately impacting their computer performance when AdBlock is enabled.



According to PCGamer's report on Tuesday, users have described their computers experiencing lag and decreased performance, with one user noting that the effort to avoid advertisements "messes up the resources on the computer as a whole" and negatively impacts Google's Chrome browser.



An investigation by PCGamer's own reporter revealed that enabling AdBlock to circumvent YouTube's pre- and inter-video commercials resulted in a 17 percent increase in CPU usage. The report acknowledges that lower-end laptops primarily used for browsing could potentially face heat-related issues due to the increased strain on resources.



Surprisingly, even subscribers to YouTube's premium, ad-free service have reported a decline in computer performance when using AdBlock on other websites. PCGamer's findings indicated an 18 percent increase in CPU usage for users who have paid for ad-free viewing.



YouTube explicitly warns users that the use of ad-blockers violates its terms of service and has started to deploy pop-ups demanding users disable the extension. However, despite these warnings, AdBlock alone boasts a user base of 60 million people, and various browser extensions with similar functionalities are widely available.



After PCGamer's article was published, YouTube's communications manager, Christopher Lawton, contacted the publication to explicitly deny any responsibility for the alleged performance issues. The controversy highlights the ongoing struggle between users seeking to avoid advertisements and platforms attempting to uphold their revenue models, raising questions about the ethical implications of such measures and the broader landscape of online content consumption.





