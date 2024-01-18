Fintech Global Launches Insurtech Analyst The New Home For Insurtech News, Insights And Research

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- InsurTech Analyst has been launched by FinTech Global , a B2B media company which has been serving the global insurance and banking sectors with extensive news, research and senior-level events focused on FinTech and InsurTech for seven years.InsurTech Analyst will extend the market-leading coverage of InsurTech, that already exists on the main FinTech Global news website, and provide a new dedicated platform.The digitalization pressures faced by the insurance industry are helping the InsurTech sector grow at an impressive rate. The sector was valued at $3 in 2021 and is expected to grow at a 52% CAGR to reach a value of $166 by 2030, according to Spherical Insights.To help insurance professionals navigate the changing digital landscape, InsurTech Analyst will serve as a hub to keep up with the rapid pace of innovation. Visitors to the website will be able to find all the breaking news, as well as in-depth interviews and features with industry-leaders and disruptive tech founders. The platform will also provide visitors with in-depth market research to help them spot market trends and new business opportunities.FinTech Global director of research Mariyan Dimitrov said, " Technology is empowering insurance organizations to improve their operations, whether it is streamlining back-office workflows through automation or transforming their customer engagement through generative AI.“As this happens, all senior execs within the insurance sector will need to keep up with the latest tech applications and stay on top of market developments. InsurTech Analyst will provide them with a one-stop-shop for all the biggest updates in the sector as well as the latest insights from the top insurance experts and industry leaders.”InsurTech Analyst joins FinTech Global's growing list of publications, which includes regulatory technology insights and news platform RegTech Analyst.Visit the website, InsurTechAnalyst , to keep up with the latest news, trends and insights within the world of InsurTech.

