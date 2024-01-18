British Comedian Jimmy Carr Is Set To Make His India Debut

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 18 (IANSlife) If you like fast-paced, dry and edgy one-liners then get set for the British comedic powerhouse, Jimmy Carr's Terribly Funny Tour to India. Marking his debut performance in the country, Carr is set to entertain audiences in three major cities - New Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru on January 19, 20, and 21 respectively.

Reminding us that jokes are simply, well, just jokes, the comedian will be delivering brand-new material that tackles all kinds of terrible things in life that might have affected you or your peers.

You can expect the show to be a laughter riot unleashing some of that borderline offensive humour with no room for political correctness. So, be the first ones to catch Carr's comedic brilliance live in action!

The king of dark and hilarious deadpan, Carr has earned acclaim for his cleverness and sharp wit, being able to make the audience laugh at topics some might describe as 'off limits'. He started out at comedy clubs in 1997 and has carved out a successful career with a string of accolades to his name. Besides, he was the first UK comedian to sign a stand-up deal with the streaming giant Netflix in 2015, releasing three specials on the platform, 'Funny Business', 'Best of Ultimate Gold Greatest Hits' and 'His Dark Material' – the latter being Netflix's most-watched stand-up comedy special in the UK that year. His stand-up triumphs include a British Comedy Award for Best Live Stand Up, a Loaded LAFTA Award for Best Stand-Up and a Perrier Award nomination. Beyond stand-up, Carr is also a household name in UK television having hosted a series of shows like '8 Out of 10 Cats', 'The Big Fat Quiz of the Year', 'Your Face Or Mine', 'Roast Battle' and has his own Netflix panel show, 'The Fix'.

Jimmy's fans are eagerly counting down the days to his performances in India with great excitement and it's an experience you don't want to miss!

