Chandigarh Mayoral Election Post-Poned Amidst High Drama

The Chandigarh Municipal Corporation mayoral elections was postponed on Thursday as presiding officer Anil Masih is learnt to have been taken unwell.

“It is informed that a telephonic message has been received regarding the ill health of Anil Masih, who has been nominated as presiding authority for the meeting scheduled on January 18 for the post of Mayor u/60 (a) read with Regulation 6(1) of the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation (Procedure and Conduct of Business) Regulation, 1996. In view of the above, it is requested not to reach MC office till further orders are received," reads a message received by councillors.

Meanwhile, drama was witnessed as AAP and Congress councillors registered their protest over the development.

“I have been informed that Congress workers and councillors are not being allowed to go inside the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation office because the presiding officer is not well and he has been hospitalised. They (BJP) want to stop the election... We will move the High Court," Congress leader Pawan Bansal told the media.

All eyes were on the Chandigarh mayoral polls as this would the first test the coming together of the Congress and AAP as a coalition of the Opposition's INDIA bloc, months ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

As per the alliance, the AAP will fight for the mayor's seat while the Congress will contest the senior deputy mayor and deputy mayor posts.

In the 35-member Chandigarh Municipal Corporation, the BJP has 14 councillors, the AAP has 13 councillors, and the Congress has seven.

The Shiromani Akali Dal has one councillor in the House.

