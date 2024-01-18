Youth Shot Dead In Bihar’S Arrah City

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Jan 18 (IANS) A youth was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Bihar's Arrah city, police said on Thursday.

According to the police, the victim, identified as 23-year-old Aman Kumar (23) from Katira locality under Nawada police station limits, went out with his friends on Wednesday evening.

When he did not return home, his parents started searching for him.

At about 8 p.m., his family was informed that Aman had been shot dead in Jagdev Nagar Gali number 1.

The police said that the victims was shot on his head.

He was rushed to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

“The reason for the murder is not ascertained yet. We are scanning the CCTV footage of the area to trace the assailants. We have detained some persons, including his friends, for questioning,” said Chandra Prakash, the ASP of Bhojpur district.

Aman's elder brother is a Sub-Inspector in Simdega, Jharkhand.

