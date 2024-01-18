German antagonism political group wants to emulate Russia

(MENAFN) In a recent interview, Germany's Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck expressed concerns over the right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD) party's alleged efforts to emulate the Russian state model. Habeck urged German security services to intensify scrutiny of the political opposition, suggesting that the AfD poses a threat to the "essence of the republic."



The AfD made headlines last month by winning a mayoral election in the Saxon town of Pirna, marking a significant milestone for the party. Prior to this, in October, the AfD achieved its strongest showing on record in a western German state, securing 18.4 percent of the vote in the Hesse regional election, outperforming rivals from the ruling traffic-light coalition.



In the interview with Germany's Stern magazine, Vice Chancellor Habeck accused the AfD of harboring ambitions to transform Germany into a country resembling Russia. He emphasized the need for German security services to actively gather evidence, closely monitor structures, individual persons, meetings, and statements associated with the party.



Habeck called for a robust response to any criminal activities committed by AfD members, urging authorities to uphold the law and constitutional principles. While he refrained from advocating an outright ban on the AfD, Habeck emphasized that decisions of this nature fall within the exclusive purview of the Federal Constitutional Court.



The remarks from the Vice Chancellor underscore the intensifying political dynamics in Germany, with growing concerns about the influence and trajectory of right-wing political movements. As the AfD continues to make electoral gains, the government's response to perceived threats raises questions about the delicate balance between safeguarding democratic values and addressing legitimate security concerns. The evolving situation highlights the challenges faced by German authorities in navigating the complex landscape of political ideologies and potential implications for the country's political future.







