EU experiences 2024 immigration upsurge

(MENAFN) Austria-based think tank, the International Center for Migration Policy Development (ICMPD), has issued a stark warning that immigration to the European Union in 2024 is poised to surpass the record levels set in 2016. The think tank anticipates a surge driven by concerns over potential crackdowns on illegal arrivals, as opposition parties across the continent advocate for stricter immigration controls.



According to a press release from the ICMPD on Wednesday, more than a million people sought asylum in the European Union last year, with preliminary bloc data indicating that a total of 3.5 million people migrated to the European Union in 2023 when legal entries are considered. The think tank suggests that the looming threat of increased conflict globally will contribute to "record displacement levels" in 2024. Simultaneously, economic migrants are expected to seek opportunities in Europe before potential restrictions are introduced by European countries post-elections later in the year.



The ICMPD's Director General, Michael Spindelegger, referred to this phenomenon as the "closed-shop effect," emphasizing that individuals may perceive impending immigration measures announced during election campaigns as a reason to expedite their arrival before such policies take effect.



As legislative elections are scheduled in Austria, Belgium, Croatia, Lithuania, Portugal, and Romania this year, and regional elections are planned in Germany and Ireland, the immigration issue is likely to be a significant factor in political discourse. Moreover, the European Parliament elections in June, with all 720 seats up for grabs, further intensify the focus on immigration as a pivotal theme in the lead-up to the polls.



The ICMPD is set to release a comprehensive report on the anticipated immigration surge next week, shedding light on the complex interplay between geopolitical events, economic motivations, and political developments that collectively shape migration trends to the European Union. The ramifications of this predicted surge pose challenges for policymakers seeking to strike a balance between humanitarian considerations and addressing public concerns about immigration and its potential societal impacts.





