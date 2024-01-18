UN: governments all around globe loses faith in people

(MENAFN) In a sobering assessment of the state of global affairs, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres recently expressed deep concerns over the diminishing trust that people worldwide have in their governments. Speaking at the World Economic Forum's annual meeting in Davos, Guterres identified climate change and the unregulated development of artificial intelligence (AI) as the primary contributors to the erosion of public trust in government institutions.



Guterres emphasized that the escalating threats posed by climate change and the unbridled advancement of AI technologies have left governments seemingly powerless to enact effective solutions. Despite extensive discussions at various levels, including global forums like Davos, there appears to be a lack of a cohesive global strategy to address these pressing issues. The Secretary-General underscored that geopolitical divides are hindering collaborative efforts, leading to widespread disillusionment among people regarding governments, institutions, and economic systems.



Opening a dialogue on the breakdown of the unipolar world order led by the United States, Guterres attributed conflicts in the Middle East and Ukraine to this shift. He expressed confidence in the possibility of building a new, multipolar global order but stressed the necessity for reform within key institutions like the United Nations Security Council and the World Bank. Such reforms, Guterres argued, should aim to provide greater representation and influence to non-Western countries and those in the Global South.



The Secretary-General's remarks reflect a growing sentiment that the existing global governance structures are struggling to address the complex challenges of the 21st century. As trust in governments continues to erode, there is a pressing need for concerted efforts to reform international institutions and foster a more inclusive, multipolar approach to global problem-solving. The call for change comes amid a backdrop of increasing skepticism from citizens worldwide, who, according to polls, express a desire for leaders to shift their focus to different issues rather than the ones currently dominating global discourse. As nations grapple with these issues, the international community awaits concrete actions that can restore confidence in the ability of governments to navigate the complex issues shaping our collective future.





MENAFN18012024000045015687ID1107736180