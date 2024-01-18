Pakistan takes back its ambassador from Tehran

(MENAFN) In a significant development, Pakistan has decided to recall its ambassador from Tehran following what it deems a "blatant breach" of its sovereignty in an overnight attack on Pakistani soil. The incident, which the Iranian government has not publicly claimed responsibility for, has strained diplomatic ties between the two neighboring nations.



The Pakistani Foreign Ministry issued a statement condemning the attack, emphasizing that the violation of sovereignty "has no justification whatsoever." The reported strikes, said to be a combination of drone and missile attacks, targeted bases associated with the internationally recognized militant group Jaish ul-Adl. Tehran considers this group a terrorist organization, although it seeks independence for the Pakistani province of Balochistan.



The Baloch people, residing predominantly in Iran and Pakistan, with significant diasporas in Afghanistan and Oman, have long been a focal point in regional geopolitics. The incident in Panjgur, near the Iranian border, resulted in a series of explosions on Tuesday night, causing alarm and leading to Pakistan's decisive diplomatic response.



In addition to recalling its own ambassador, Pakistan has refused the return of the Iranian ambassador to Islamabad, currently on a trip to his home country, as stated in the ministerial release. The diplomatic fallout has further manifested in the suspension of all high-level bilateral visits between the two nations.



Pakistan's response has not been limited to diplomatic measures alone. The statement asserts that Islamabad reserves the right to respond to the incident and places full responsibility for the escalation of tensions on Tehran. Earlier reports from Pakistan claimed that two children lost their lives in the strikes, adding a tragic dimension to the unfolding crisis.



This diplomatic rift comes on the heels of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) launching airstrikes in Iraq and Syria, purportedly targeting Israeli spies and Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS) terrorists. The IRGC claims these actions were in retaliation for recent attacks on Iranian forces. The timing of these events underscores the complexity and volatility of the geopolitical landscape in the region, with potential ramifications for broader regional stability.



As both nations navigate this tense situation, the international community watches closely, hoping for a diplomatic resolution to avert further escalation.





