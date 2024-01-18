Media reports Israel expecting yet another year of war with Hamas

(MENAFN) In a recent meeting held at the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) headquarters in Beersheba, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly informed local council chiefs from communities near the Palestinian enclave that the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza might persist for another year and potentially beyond. The Times of Israel, citing a local TV report, revealed that Netanyahu conveyed his expectations of the war against Hamas continuing into 2025 during discussions with other security cabinet ministers.



The meeting addressed the challenges faced by Israeli residents living in close proximity to the Gaza border, many of whom had fled the region following the October 7 Hamas attack. This attack resulted in a tragic toll, with approximately 1,200 people losing their lives, and over 200 being captured as hostages. According to reports, local community leaders expressed to Netanyahu their constituents' reluctance to return home amidst the ongoing conflict between the IDF and Hamas.



In response to the concerns raised by council chiefs, Prime Minister Netanyahu agreed to revise a defense ministry framework designed to support and encourage the return of Israeli residents to their communities within several kilometers of the Gaza border. However, the TV report suggests that most residents who had previously evacuated the area have little desire to return home under the current circumstances.



Acknowledging the challenges faced by these communities, the council chiefs requested a delay in the process of returning people to their homes near Gaza until the summer.



Additionally, they sought continued financial support from the state for residents staying in temporary accommodation until the specified period. Prime Minister Netanyahu reportedly accepted these requests and instructed relevant officials to make the necessary arrangements.



As Israel grapples with the complexities of the ongoing conflict with Hamas, the government's commitment to addressing the concerns of affected communities reflects the broader challenges of balancing security considerations with the needs and desires of the civilian population. The evolving situation in the region suggests a cautious outlook, with the anticipation of a prolonged struggle against Hamas casting a shadow over the immediate future.



