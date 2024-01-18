EQT AB (Publ) Year-End Report 2023

Investment activity

reaccelerated in uncertain markets

"In 2023,

EQT cemented our global position through the successful integration of BPEA in Asia, delivered on our strategic objective to offer investment strategies tailored for individual investors, and invested with confidence into what we think is an attractive market. We enter our fourth decade primed to build on the first thirty years, continuing to leverage our leadership in areas like sustainability, AI and digitalization for the best of our portfolio, our clients and our shareholders."

Christian Sinding,

CEO and Managing Partner

Highlights for the period ‌Jan-Dec 2023‌ (‌‌Jan-Dec 2022‌)

Financial









In 2023, EQT delivered a significant uplift in management fees based on strong fundraising and the full-year effect of the combination with BPEA, whereas carried interest was lower due to slower realizations and largely flat fund valuations. Adjusted margins increased through operational efficiency and scaling effects

Total revenue (adjusted*) amounted to EUR ‌2,131‌m (EUR ‌‌1,536‌m), an increase of ‌39%‌. Total revenue (according to IFRS) was EUR ‌‌‌2,084‌m (EUR ‌‌1,497‌m). Management fees increased by ‌‌48%‌, driven by Private Capital and Infrastructure as well as the full-year contribution of BPEA

Carried interest and investment income (adjusted*) amounted to EUR ‌165‌m (EUR ‌‌‌‌208‌m), a decrease of ‌‌‌21%‌. IFRS carried interest and investment income amounted to EUR ‌‌‌118‌m (EUR ‌‌169‌m), a decrease of ‌‌‌30%‌

EBITDA (adjusted*) amounted to EUR ‌‌1,226‌m (EUR ‌‌829‌m), corresponding to an adjusted margin of ‌58%‌ (‌‌‌‌‌54%‌). EBITDA (according to IFRS) was EUR ‌‌‌‌693‌m (EUR ‌‌‌‌506‌m), corresponding to a margin of ‌‌‌33%‌ (‌‌‌‌34%‌)

Fee-related EBITDA (adjusted*) amounted to EUR ‌‌‌1,062‌m (EUR ‌‌‌621‌m), corresponding to an adjusted margin of ‌‌54%‌ (‌‌‌‌47%‌)

Net income (adjusted*) from continuing operations amounted to EUR ‌‌‌1,019‌m (EUR ‌‌‌654‌m). Net income from continuing operations (according to IFRS) was EUR ‌‌139m (EUR ‌‌‌176‌m) Basic earnings per share (adjusted*) for continued operations amounted to EUR ‌‌0.860‌ (EUR ‌‌0.634‌). Diluted earnings per share (adjusted*) for continued operations amounted to EUR ‌0.859‌ (EUR ‌‌‌‌‌‌0.634‌). Reported basic earnings per share for continued operations amounted to EUR ‌‌‌‌‌0.117‌ (EUR ‌‌‌‌‌0.171‌). Diluted earnings per share for continued operations amounted to EUR ‌‌‌‌0.117‌ (EUR ‌‌‌‌‌0.171‌)

Strategic









The integration with BPEA, including the alignment of investment teams and processes, was completed. As of year-end 2023, BPEA EQT was rebranded "EQT Private Capital Asia", enhancing EQT's global brand reach

EQT launched its first semi-liquid products, EQT Nexus and EQRT. EQT Nexus and EQRT represent a new distribution channel for EQT by providing access for individuals to invest in private markets. EQT Nexus provides access to a diversified portfolio of EQT's funds, and EQRT focuses on direct investments in commercial real estate EQT laid the groundwork for a healthcare growth strategy by making strategic hires for its Private Capital Healthcare advisory team, enhancing its expertise in early-stage healthcare investments

Fundraising









FAUM increased to EUR ‌130‌bn (EUR ‌‌113‌bn). Total AUM was EUR ‌232‌bn (EUR ‌‌‌210‌bn). Gross inflows were primarily driven by closed out commitments from EQT X and EQT Infrastructure VI and amounted to EUR ‌‌24‌bn (EUR 55bn, of which over EUR 20bn following the combination with EQT Private Capital Asia)

EQT Exeter Industrial Value Fund VI held its final close at USD 4.9bn of fee-generating commitments, exceeding its target size of USD 4.0bn

Fundraising continued for EQT X with fee-generating commitments of EUR ‌‌20.1‌bn as of year-end. EQT X is expected to close at its hard cap in Q1 2024

As of year-end, EQT Infrastructure VI had fee-generating commitments of EUR ‌13.7‌bn. As of today (18 January), the fund has secured commitments of close to EUR 14. Fundraising is set to continue well into 2024, and the fund is expected to reach its target fund size

Fundraising continued for EQT Future, EQT Exeter US Multifamily Value II, EQT Exeter Europe Logistics Core-Plus II and EQT Active Core Infrastructure, with fundraisings generally taking longer in the current fundraising environment Fundraising continued for

BPEA EQT Mid Market Growth, and the hard cap was increased to USD 1.4bn

Investment and exit activity1





Total investments by the EQT funds during the period amounted to EUR ‌19‌bn (EUR ‌‌12‌bn), as EQT reaccelerated the pace of investments to seize opportunities supported by long-term secular growth trends. Infrastructure had its most active investment year ever with EUR 9bn of investments, Private Capital announced investments close to EUR 9bn, and investment volumes in EQT Exeter picked up towards the end of the year with almost EUR 2bn of investments in total for the year

Investments were primarily made in sectors such as healthcare, technology, and digital. Examples of investments include Dechra Pharmaceuticals, a global developer, manufacturer and supplier of products relating to pets (EQT X), Zeus, a leading supplier of custom polymer components to the world's most innovative medical device and industrial companies (EQT X), Heritage Environmental Services, a leading provider of industrial waste management (EQT Infrastructure VI), and Indira IVF, India's largest chain of fertility clinics (BPEA VIII) Total gross fund exits announced during the period amounted to

EUR ‌6‌bn (EUR ‌‌‌11‌bn)

Investment performance





All key funds continued to perform On plan or Above plan Key fund valuations were for the most part flat on a Gross MOIC basis, and in aggregate, the key fund valuations were up. The portfolio continued to develop well, but with some pockets of underperformance. Revenue growth slowed in Private Equity, offset by margin improvements which drove higher EBITDA growth, and the Infrastructure portfolio remained resilient. Listed companies in EQT's key funds were down on average

Balance sheet, realization of carried interest and liquidity









At 31 December 2023, interest bearing liabilities amounted to EUR ‌2,021‌m. Cash and cash equivalents amounted to EUR ‌‌1,114‌m, EQT's EUR 1.5bn revolving credit facility was undrawn, and Net Debt (ND) amounted to EUR ‌886‌m. ND/Adjusted EBITDA was ‌‌‌0‌ and ND/Adjusted Fee-related EBITDA ‌‌0‌

Carried interest (adjusted*) amounted to EUR 142m (EUR 202m). Realized (cash) carried interest amounted to EUR 115m (EUR 190m) EQT completed a repurchase of 1 shares, with the objective of over time offsetting the dilution impact from EQT's Incentive Programs

People





The number of full-time equivalent employees and on-site consultants (FTE+) amounted to ‌1,838‌ (‌‌1,790‌), of which ‌1,777‌ (‌‌‌1,669‌) were FTEs

Suzanne Donohoe joined EQT in January as Chief Commercial Officer to drive EQT's external commercial activities

EQT further strengthened its investment organization with senior talent including Francesco Starace, former CEO and General Manager of Enel, joining EQT as a Partner within the EQT Infrastructure Advisory Team, bringing deep experience and expertise in energy and energy-transition related industries Maarten de Jong and Mark Braganza joined EQT's Private Capital Healthcare team as Partners, to bolster the new EQT Healthcare Growth Strategy, focused on early-stage healthcare investments

Future-proofing





As the first private markets firm to set Science Based Targets, we have supported 29 portfolio companies to get validated science-based targets, and additionally, close to 30 are now in the process of getting there

EQT published its Net Zero Guidelines and set a target that 100% of the EQT funds' portfolio companies and real estate assets should be on track to achieve their 1.5°C aligned decarbonization plans by 2040

EQT expanded Motherbrain across all business lines, enabling investment advisory teams from every corner of the company to leverage EQT's collective insights and proprietary platform EQT continued to drive efficiencies and scalability in its central platform and improving the client experience. For example, EQT reduced the distribution time of fund reports from 52 to 40 business days after quarter close

Other









EQT opened an office in Seoul, South Korea, and EQT Infrastructure VI acquired SK Shieldus, a leading South Korean integrated security operator

EQT's Global Capital Markets team put in place a structure for equity capital market services, similar to its already established practice of providing debt underwriting, in equity and notes offerings related to EQT and its portfolio companies Going forward, EQT intends to further increase transparency by providing a combination of metrics related to carried interest. EQT will continue to report carried interest after applying a valuation buffer on the underlying fund valuations (currently defined as adjusted carried interest) as well as cash carried interest. In addition, EQT will provide carried interest based on underlying fund valuations without a discount (mark-to-market). With the revised reporting, EQT will provide a highly transparent carried interest reporting, including the short-term direct impact of fund valuation changes (mark-to-market), a high degree of visibility on expected mid-term cash flows (carried interest post fund valuation buffer), as well as the actual cash flows related to carried interest (cash carried interest)

Events after the reporting period









Investment levels in EQT key funds as of 18 January 2024, were 30-35% in EQT X, 30-35% in EQT Infrastructure VI and 40-45% in BPEA VIII

EQT introduced the new Healthcare Growth Strategy, a dedicated healthcare buyout strategy, with the acquisition of life sciences tools company Mabtech The Board proposes a dividend per share of SEK 3.60 (SEK 3.00), to be paid in two installments, SEK 1.80 (SEK 1.50) in June 2024 and SEK 1.80 (SEK 1.50) in December 2024

* Adjusted figures. The adjusted metrics are alternative performance metrics for the EQT AB Group.

1) Signed transactions, if not otherwise mentioned

