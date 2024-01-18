Functional Coffee Market Growth CAGR 4% During 2023-2032 | Xcellent Insights

Pune, Jan. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The functional coffee market size is expected to register a rapid revenue CAGR of 4% over the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to increasing awareness of the benefits of functional coffee, changing lifestyle preferences, increasing popularity of natural and organic products, high preference for convenience food and beverages, and ongoing research and development activities in the food and beverage industry.

Functional coffee products are coffee beverages enhanced with additional ingredients such as vitamins, minerals, adaptogens, collagens, herbs and spices, nootropics, L-theanine, and MCT oil to provide specific health benefits beyond the conventional effects of caffeine. These ingredients along with the rich flavor of coffee provide various advantages such as increased energy, enhanced metabolism, improved focus, better skin, heart health, and immunity.

Functional coffee is available in various forms such as instant coffee, ground coffee, and ready-to-drink beverages, and on online platforms, supermarkets and hypermarkets, specialty stores, coffee shops, and cafes. These coffees are rapidly gaining popularity as more and more people are focused on good health and wellbeing. Other factors such as growing consumer interest in maintaining good health and fitness, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, high focus on building stronger brand recognition and trust, and rising availability of various types of functional coffees across multiple offline and online platforms are expected to drive global market growth going ahead.

However, high prices of functional coffee compared to conventional coffee, regulatory compliance issues associated with the inclusion of certain functional ingredients, and unwillingness to taste new products are expected to hamper overall market growth during the forecast period.

Based on ingredients, the antioxidants segment is expected to account for a significant revenue share during the forecast period owing to increasing demand for healthy coffee alternatives, high preference for antioxidants in coffee for neutralizing free radicals, enhancing cellular health, brain and skin health, and presence of anti-inflammation properties.

Asia Pacific market revenue is expected to expand at a robust CAGR over the forecast period owing to rising number of health-conscious people, growing popularity of functional coffee, cultural significance of coffee in many parts of Asia Pacific, and increasing investments in R&D activities to develop novel flavors, blends and ingredients.

Baristas Coffee, Co. Inc., Berner Food and Beverage, Cothas Coffee Co., Function Coffee Labs, Heine Brothers Coffee, Ingenuity Beverages LLC, Kitu Life Inc., Nathan Coffee Mart, Nestle SA, Peak State, and Peets Coffee Inc. are some key players in the global market.

In June 2023, Tata Consumer's NourishCo announced the expansion of its functional beverages segment with the launch of ready-to-drink Tata Coffee Cold Brew. In May 2023, Blender Bites Ltd., a functional frozen food manufacturer, announced the launch of frozen coffee-based beverages.

Report Coverage: