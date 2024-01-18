Australian Open: Swiatek Survives Collins Onslaught To Move Into Third Round

(MENAFN- IANS) Melbourne, Jan 18 (IANS) World No.1 Iga Swiatek sparked a dramatic turnaround from a double break down at 1-4 in the deciding set for a 6-4 3-6 6-4 triumph against Danielle Collins in the second round of the Australian Open at Rod Laver Arena on Thursday.

The Pole has now won 18 consecutive matches dating back to title runs in Beijing and the WTA Finals in Cancun last year, and improves to 7-0 on Australian soil this year after an unbeaten singles run at the United Cup.

"It wasn't easy. I felt like I had the momentum going and then she started playing suddenly two times faster and I had no idea how to react to that for a couple of games. But I came back, and I thought the only thing I could focus on was myself. I stopped caring how she's going to play, I just focused on myself," Swiatek said after the win.

Swiatek will face Czech teenager and recent Brisbane semifinalist Linda Noskova in the third round. The 19-year-old advanced to her first third-round at a Slam by defeating McCartney Kessler 6-3, 1-6, 6-4.

--IANS

bc/