Risky Covid Complacency Spreading Far And Wide

(MENAFN- Asia Times) The United States experienced its second-largest Covid wave of the pandemic in January 2024. For the year to December 2023, in England, Covid rates peaked at around one in 24 people. During the same month, Singapore also experienced record Covid cases and a spike in hospitalizations.

Covid, then, is still a major public health problem, accounting for 10,000 deaths in 50 countries and a 42% increase in hospitalizations during December 2023 alone . Covid may not be a global health emergency at the moment, but it is still killing and harming far too many people worldwide.

Yet, judging by the lack of media coverage and social media attention, at least compared to earlier in the pandemic, you might be forgiven for thinking that Covid is no longer a big deal. But acting as though Covid doesn't exist or isn't a problem is a dangerous situation.

Covid complacency , by governments, the media and the public, is a threat to the overall health of the population, to health services and particularly to those most vulnerable , including older adults and those with pre-existing health conditions.

Covid is not getting milder. Image: Hesther Ng / SOPA Images / LightRocket via Getty Images / The Conversation

Contrary to the popular misbelief, Covid is not getting milder. We have known this for a while , but new research is starting to suggest that Omicron variants might be evolving into more severe forms.