As reported in August 2023 - Angie Wong Columnist attacked Steve Bannon, Gavin Wax, and Karoline Leavitt for working with the NFSC. Wong called these patriots "grifters who sold out the country" however Wong herself worked with the NFSC.

The New Federal State of China (NFSC) is a political movement or lobby group created by Guo Wengui and Steve Bannon, with the stated aim of overthrowing the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) as the Chinese government. Launched on June 4, 2020, in New York City, Opening Ceremony, the body has been referred to by its founders as a "government in exile" of China

Angie Wong is currently being sued by L-Strategies pertaining to contractual fraud involving the RAV network - The case was filed yesterday : Case Name: L- Strategies, LLC. v WongFiling Date: 1/16/2024 at 3:28 PM Filer: Jared Craig Peach #: E-2ENKNGS5 Case #: SUV2024000050 Assigned Judge: ET

Angie Wong describes herself as conservative and is a pay-to-play commentator on several media networks. Wong uses a media booker to pay networks to have her on acting as a commentator, she is a customer of the networks, not a salaried journalist.