Another Group Of Idps Return To Fuzuli

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Abbas Ganbay

Following the instructions of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, the return of former internally displaced persons to the restored city of Fuzuli continues, Azernews reports.

Another group of former IDPs, consisting of 30 families or 127 people, left the Gobu Park 3 residential complex in Garadagh for Fuzuli on January 18.

The resettled families will settle in the houses where they once lived in Fuzuli, which were restored or rebuilt based on instructions from the head of state after the end of the Armenian occupation. Fuzuli residents thanked President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva for their comprehensive care and expressed gratitude to the valiant Azerbaijani Army, which liberated the lands from occupation.

Thus, until today, a permanent settlement in the city of Fuzuli has been provided for 410 families - 1519 people.