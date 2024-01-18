Govtech Centre To Be Opened In Kyiv

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The organizers of the World Economic Forum will open a GovTech centre in Kyiv, which will be the second after the one in Berlin.

Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation, Education, Science and Technology Development - Minister of Digital Transformation of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

It is noted that the relevant agreement was signed with World Economic Forum President Børge Brende and Managing Director Jeremy Jurgens.

According to Fedorov, the GovTech centre will focus on the digital transformation of the government, the development of e-governance and digital skills.

In addition, the centre will enable Ukrainian startups and innovators to share experiences with foreign partners and accelerate digital reforms in Ukraine.

The first such center will be launched in Berlin in the near future.

