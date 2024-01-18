General Staff: 78 Combat Clashes On Front Lines In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the past day, 78 combat clashes have been reported on the front lines in Ukraine.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in its morning update

“Over the past day, 78 combat engagements took place. In total, the enemy launched 9 missile attacks and 128 airstrikes, as well as 77 MLRS attacks on the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas. As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population. Residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged,” the report says.

According to the General Staff, the Russian occupiers attacked Ukraine once again with 33 Shahed-136/131 combat UAVs overnight Thursday. Ukrainian air defense forces destroyed 22 enemy UAVs.

The following settlements came under enemy airstrikes: Fedorivka, Vovchansk, Tabaivka, Pishchane of the Kharkiv region; Serebrianka Forestry, Bilohorivka of the Luhansk region; Terny, Holubivka, Serebrianka, Avdiivka, Kostiantynivka, Novomykhailivka, Vodiane, Zelene Pole of the Donetsk region; Novodarivka, Robotyne of the Zaporizhzhia region; Chervonyi Mayak, Zmiivka, Tiahynka of the Kherson region.

More than 130 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson and Mykolaiv regions came under enemy artillery fire.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, the operational situation has not changed significantly.

In the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna sectors, the enemy keeps military presence in the border area, conducting active subversive activities in order to prevent the transfer of Ukrainian troops to threatening directions, and increases the density of mine and explosive barriers along the state border of Ukraine.

In the Kupiansk sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled six enemy attacks near Synkivka of the Kharkiv region.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 13 Russian attacks in the vicinity of Terny, Yampolivka of the Donetsk region and another five attacks near Makiivka, Bilohorivka of the Luhansk region.

In the Bakhmut direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled eight enemy attacks near Hryhorivka, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka, and Andriivka of the Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka direction, Ukrainian defenders continue to hold back the enemy that does not abandon attempts to encircle Avdiivka. Ukrainian soldiers firmly hold the defense, inflicting significant losses on the invaders. In the past day, the defense forces repelled 13 enemy attacks in the areas of Novokalynove, Novobakhmutivka, Avdiivka, and another 14 attacks near Sieverne, Pervomaiske, and Nevelske of the Donetsk region.

In the Marinka sector, the Ukrainian forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Marinka and Novomykhailivka in the Donetsk region, where they repelled 10 attacks.

In the Shakhtarske sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled an enemy attack north of Novodonetske in the Donetsk region.

In the Zaporizhzhia sector, the enemy did not conduct any offensive (assault) actions.

In the Kherson sector, Ukrainian soldiers continue measures to expand the bridgehead. Despite significant losses, the enemy does not abandon its attempts to knock Ukrainian units out of their positions. In the past day, the enemy carried out six unsuccessful assaults on Ukrainian positions.

At the same time, Ukrainian defenders continue to inflict manpower and equipment losses on occupation troops, weakening the enemy along the entire front line.

According to the General Staff, the Air Force of Ukraine launched seven strikes on enemy manpower, weapons and military equipment clusters, as well as hit one command post and five anti-aircraft systems. In addition, Ukrainian air defense forces and means intercepted one enemy Kh-59 guided air missile. Units of missile forces hit two Russian command posts, one manpower cluster, three radar stations, two air defense systems, two artillery units and two ammunition depots.

As reported, the Ukrainian Defense Forces have eliminated more than 372,820 Russian invaders since February 24, 2022.

