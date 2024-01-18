(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Gallery Alchemy a South Coast art gallery located in Milton, NSW a 'Wild Almanac,' the second independent art exhibit by Taz Witkamp. Established in Feb 2021, Gallery Alchemy exhibits work of emerging and established artists & makers by both local and international artists.



Gallery Alchemy's art gallery South Coast NSW announces 'Wild Almanac', an independent art exhibit by Taz Witkamp. Renowned art gallery in South Coast, Gallery Alchemy has been exhibiting art works of various artists. The artists belong to different genres that are emerging as well as established locally and internationally. Artist Taz Witkamp distinctly engages her audiences with her innovative artworks. The exhibition started January 3rd and ends February1st 2024. On 6th Jan, Saturday, there was an opening ceremony that featured live music and an artist talk. This monthï¿1⁄2s exhibition presents independent art work by the artist expert in landscape painting, Taz Witkamp.



Record-breaking temperatures during the peak of summer contribute to the intensity of the bush fires. Artist Taz Witkampï¿1⁄2s art work reflects the bare and burnt ground which is a part of Australian summer season. The red glow of fire on the bright moon light night is an aftermath of the bush fire. Her work is an explosion of content that is both wide and vast and reveals a consistent theme of land after summerï¿1⁄2s bushfire. As an artist, she has a vivid experience and has ventured various perspectives of landscape painting for many years. She uses a unique painting technique, colours, art equipment that has a broader horizon relating fundamental concepts of the landscape in Australia.



Last year in February 2023, Taz Witkamp's 'Corridors' exhibition, which was a complete sold out, displayed her perfect art work. Artist Taz Witkamp has unique skills. Her skill set has been refined and her artistic voice has evolved while pursuing and acquiring a Fine Arts degree from COFA. The historically renowned studio HY Brasil was the place where she started her artistic journey. Her family consisting of generations of oil painters instilled invaluable knowledge in her. It helped in paving a way for her to write her own story while she was in HY Brasil. Her family's rich artistic legacy spread across three long generations. She is an upcoming artist from the picturesque South Coast of NSW.



Gallery Alchemyï¿1⁄2s art gallery South Coast team invites everyone to visit their art gallery and view the astonishing art of Taz Witkamp in 'Wild Almanac'. The beautiful landscape can be explored through Taz Witkamp's art. Don't miss this exclusive moment.



About The Art Gallery

Gallery Alchemy is a contemporary art gallery in the heart of Milton, NSW. Established Feb 2021, Gallery Alchemy exhibits the work of emerging and established artists & makers by both local and international artists. Stay up-to-date with our latest exhibition schedule by joining our VIP list.

