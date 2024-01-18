Scoot Welcomes The New Year With Unbelievable Deals

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Bengaluru, 16 January 2024: â€“ Unlock new travel adventures this year with Scoot, the low-cost subsidiary of Singapore Airlines (SIA), with its launch of an exciting network sale, happening from 10 am (SGT) on16 January 2024 to 9:29 pm (SGT) on 22 January 2024.



With irresistible airfares starting from INR 4,288 for selected travel periods in 2024, start planning for your 2024 dream getaways to over 55 adventure-filled destinations including, Bali, Bangkok, and Ho Chi Minh City, Langkawi and Penang.



With more than 150,000 promotional seats for sale across Scoot\'s network, make your journeys hassle-free with perks such as 10kg of cabin baggage allowance and the choice of a range of travel destinations and dates that fit your schedule. Travel with peace of mind with Scoot\'s MultiFlex product, which allows unlimited flight date/time changes per booking with no change fees.



Passengers will also enjoy a seamless and unique experience with Scoot\'s pay-as-you-need model that caters to different needs and preferences. This includes additional baggage allowance, meals and upgrade to an enhanced in-flight experience on ScootPlus, which provides 30kg checked baggage allowance, 15kg of cabin baggage allowance, priority boarding, choice of meal and beverage, complimentary Wi-Fi access and more.



IN Jan Network Sale



Fares are one-way Economy FLY promotional fares, out of India, including taxes.

More than 30 destinations on sale. Destinations to highlight: Bali, Bangkok, Ho Chi Minh City, Langkawi and Penang

Company :-Adfactors PR

User :- Shreedhar BH

Email :...