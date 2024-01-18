Photo Of The Day

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) His Highness The Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah receives His Highness Sheikh Dr. Mohammed Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah, Prime Minister for the constitutional oath
