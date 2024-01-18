Pakistan Strikes At Terroristsآ' Hideout In Iran - Foreign Office

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISLAMABAD, Jan 18 (KUNA) -- Pakistan on Thursday undertook a series of highly coordinated and specifically targeted precision military strikes against terrorist hideouts inside Iran, a day after airspace violation by Iran resulting in the death of two innocent children while injuring three girls.

A press release by the Foreign Office said, Pakistan undertook a series of highly coordinated and specifically targeted precision military strikes against terrorist hideouts in Siestan-o-Baluchistan province of Iran. A number of terrorists were killed during the operation which was codenamed "Marg Bar Sarmachar."

The Foreign Office further said, "Over the last several years, in our engagements with Iran, Pakistan has consistently shared its serious concerns about the safe havens and sanctuaries enjoyed by Pakistani origin terrorists calling themselves 'Sarmachars' on the ungoverned spaces inside Iran."

Pakistan also shared multiple dossiers with concrete evidence of the presence and activities of these terrorists. "However, because of lack of action on our serious concerns, these so-called Sarmachars continued to spill the blood of innocent Pakistanis with impunity. This morning's action was taken in light of credible intelligence of impending large-scale terrorist activities by these so-called Sarmachars," said the release.

The Foreign Office stressed that this action is a manifestation of Pakistan's unflinching resolve to protect and defend its national security against all threats.

It said that Pakistan fully respects the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Islamic Republic of Iran, adding that the sole objective of today's act was in pursuit of Pakistan's own security and national interest which is paramount and cannot be compromised.

As a responsible member of the international community, Pakistan upholds the principles and purposes of the UN Charter including territorial integrity and sovereignty of member states.

"Guided by these principles, and in exercise of our legitimate rights within international law, Pakistan will never allow its sovereignty and territorial integrity to be challenged, under any pretext or circumstances," said Foreign Office.

Iran, it added, is a brotherly and neighboring country and the people of Pakistan have great respect and affection for the Iranian people. "We have always emphasized dialogue and cooperation in confronting common challenges including the menace of terrorism and will continue to endeavour to find joint solutions."

The air strike comes a day after Foreign Minister of Pakistan, Jalil Abbas Jilani told his Iranian counterpart over telephone that an attack conducted by Iran inside Pakistani territory was not only a serious breach of Pakistan's sovereignty but was also an egregious violation of international law and the spirit of bilateral relations between Pakistan and Iran, adding that Pakistan reserved the right to respond to this provocative act. (end)

