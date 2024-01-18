(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 18 (KUNA)

2003 --Kuwait National Museum inaugurated the Planetarium, Al-Muhallab traditional Boom (Ship) and Traditional Village, depicting Kuwait's history before 1940s.

2009 -- United Nations House opened new headquarters, which housed five Kuwait-based UN agencies and international organizations.

2012 -- Bayt Abdullah Children Hospice, a non-Government Organization (NGO), started offering services for children who were very sick as well as for their families. BACH teach children control the pain of the disease and its effects.

2016 -- Kuwait launched activities related its selection as Islamic Cultural Capital. Activities began with the opening of the 22nd Al-Qurain Cultural Festival.

2016 -- Dr. Abdullah Al-Ghunaim, President of Center For Research And studies On Kuwait, won King Faisal Prize for Islamic Studies.

2018 -- Kuwait Ministry of Health carried out three operations to implant coronary arteries by using a robot, the first of a king procedure done by Kuwaiti surgeons.

2018 -- Kuwait won the Amir international shooting championship, bagging seven gold, two silver and one bronze medals.

2018 -- Kuwait Oil Company (KOC) won, in a ceremony held in Dubai, UAE, the best company award for exploration and production for 2017. The event was organized by International Finance for leading commercial companies.

2019 -- Kuwait presented USD 9.1 million to UN agencies to support the humanitarian situation in Syria.

2021 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah signed a decree approving the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah and the cabinet. The decree also tasked the cabinet to continue as caretaker until a new government was formed.

2023 -- Kuwait Institute for Scientific Research (KISR) said it registered six patents at the US patent and trademark office in 2022, raising total patents between 2010 until beginning of 2023 to 50, in addition to completing 20 scientific research in 2022. (end) bs