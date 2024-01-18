Madrasa In Historic Mosque: HC Issues Notices To Centre, K’Taka Govt

(MENAFN- IANS) Mandya (Karnataka), Jan 18 (IANS) The Karnataka High Court has issued a notice to the state and central governments regarding a petition that questions the illegal operation of a madrasa on the premises of a historical mosque in Srirangapatna town of Mandya district.

The division bench, headed by Chief Justice P.B. Varale and Justice Krishna S. Dixith, passed the order on Wednesday in response to a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by Abhishek Gowda, a resident of Kanakapura.

The bench has issued notices to the Ministry of Culture, Government of India, Director-General of the Indian Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), Department of Revenue of the government of Karnataka, and the District Commissioner of Mandya in Karnataka.

The petitioner claimed that Srirangapatna is a historical and tourist spot, and the Jumma Masjid in Srirangapatna, built during the rule of Tipu Sultan, has been declared a historical and ancient memorial, protected by the ASI.

However, the petitioner alleges that a residential madrassa is operating illegally on the premises of the historical mosque. According to the petition, approximately 50 to 60 students are staying and studying in the premises, where food is cooked.

Additionally, various structures, including toilets, bathrooms, a guest house, and a kitchen, have been built, and wet clothes are left to dry on the premises. The petitioner claims that these activities violate Sections 7, 8, and 16 of the Ancient Monuments Preservation Act of 1958.

The petitioner further states that both state and central governments, as well as the ASI, are aware of these violations. A complaint was reportedly submitted to the District Commissioner of Mandya district on May 20, 2020, urging the authorities to address the encroachments and violations. The petitioner demanded the immediate vacation of the madrassa from the premises.

The petitioner seeks the preservation of the mosque as an ancient memorial and calls for directions to be issued to the state and central governments in this regard.

