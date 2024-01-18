Eight-Year-Old Dies Of Electrocution In Karnataka

(MENAFN- IANS) Chikkaballapur, Jan 18 (IANS) An eight-year-old boy died of electrocution in Manchenahalli village in Karnataka's Chikkaballapur district on Thursday.

According to the police, the boy got electrocuted when he came into contact with the ground wire of a transformer while crossing a road.

The incident occurred opposite the Primary Health Centre in the village, leading to public outrage against the authorities for negligence.

A preliminary probe indicates that the boy approached the area very close to where the transformer is located to cross the road, which was dug for widening purposes.

